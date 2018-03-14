Students gather on their soccer field during a 17-minute walkout protest at the Stivers School for the Arts, March 14, 2018, in Dayton, Ohio. John Minchillo/AP

Students from Washington-Lee High School hold up posters with pictures of Parkland school shooting victims during a walk out in Arlington, Va. on March 14, 2018. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

Governor Andrew Cuomo joins students from surrounding schools as they gather at Zuccotti Park in lower Manhattan to mark one month since the high school shooting in Parkland, Fla. and to demand an end to gun violence on March 14, 2018 in New York. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A student holds a sign at Georgetown University in Washington, on March 14, 2018, during a National Walkout to protest gun violence, one month after the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., in which 17 people were killed. Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

Eastern High School students walk out of class and assemble on their football field for the National School Walkout, a nation-wide protest against gun violence, in Washington, March 14, 2018. Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA via Shutterstock

Hundreds of students walk out of Midwood High School as part of a nationwide protest against gun violence, March 14, 2018, in Brooklyn, New York. Mark Lennihan/AP

Students march in support of the National School Walkout in the Queens borough of New York, March 14, 2018. Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Young people participate in the National School Walkout over gun violence at a rally on Pennsylvania Avenue outside the White House in Washington, March 14, 2018. Michael Reynolds/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

Students from Fiorello H. Laguardia High School lie down on West 62nd street in support of the National School Walkout in the Manhattan, New York, on March 14, 2018. Mike Segar/Reuters

Glenwood Springs High School students hold a walkout and demonstration in front of the high school in support of the Parkland, Fla., shooting victims and against the NRA, in Glenwood Springs, Colo., on March 14, 2018. Chelsea Self/Glenwood Springs Post Independent via AP, FILE

Students participate in a march in support of the National School Walkout in Queens, New York, March 14, 2018. Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Young people participate in the National School Walkout over gun violence at a rally on Pennsylvania Avenue outside the White House in Washington, March 14, 2018. Michael Reynolds/EPA/REX via Shutterstock

Bethesda Chevy Chase students Alia Berry-Drobnick and Sam Blank gather with other students outside the White House in Washington as they join thousands of students across the country planning to walk out of classes in calling for stricter gun laws on March 14, 2018. Jim Bourg/Reuters