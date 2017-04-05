Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

  • After years of drought, an explosion of wildflowers in southern and central California is drawing record crowds to see the rare abundance of color called a "super bloom." <br> <br> Hillside daisies cover Carrizo Plain National Monument near Taft, Calif. during a wildflower "super bloom," April 5, 2017.
  • Visitors walk among the poppy bloom in Antelope Valley Poppy Reserve in Lancaster, Calif., March 19, 2017.
  • Cactus flowers blossom during the "super bloom" of wildflowers at the Anza-Borrego desert in Borrego Springs, Calif., March 16, 2017.
  • Zoey Speer, of Temecula, Calif., clamors among rocks and blooming desert shrubs in Borrego Springs, Calif., March 27, 2017.
  • Checker fiddleneck are seen in the Carrizo Plain National Monument near Taft, Calif. during a wildflower "super bloom," April 5, 2017.
  • Orange, yellow and purple wildflowers paint the hills of the Tremblor Range, April 6, 2017, at Carrizo Plain National Monument near Taft, Calif.
  • Visitors and traffic converge at Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster, Calif. Rain-fed wildflowers have been sprouting from California's desert sands after lying dormant for years.
  • Purple phacelia are seen in the Carrizo Plain National Monument near Taft, Calif. during a wildflower "super bloom," April 5, 2017.
  • Retired California state park ranger Jim Long, takes pictures among blooming desert shrubs in Borrego Springs, Calif., March 27, 2017.
  • Wildflowers are seen in the Carrizo Plain National Monument near Taft, Calif. during a wildflower "super bloom," April 5, 2017.
  • A visitor poses for a photo in the Carrizo Plain National Monument near Taft, California during a wildflower "super bloom," April 5, 2017.
