After years of drought, an explosion of wildflowers in southern and central California is drawing record crowds to see the rare abundance of color called a "super bloom." <br> <br> Hillside daisies cover Carrizo Plain National Monument near Taft, Calif. during a wildflower "super bloom," April 5, 2017. Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Visitors walk among the poppy bloom in Antelope Valley Poppy Reserve in Lancaster, Calif., March 19, 2017. Richard Vogel/AP Photo

Cactus flowers blossom during the "super bloom" of wildflowers at the Anza-Borrego desert in Borrego Springs, Calif., March 16, 2017. Eugene Garcia/EPA

Zoey Speer, of Temecula, Calif., clamors among rocks and blooming desert shrubs in Borrego Springs, Calif., March 27, 2017. Gregory Bull/AP Photo

Checker fiddleneck are seen in the Carrizo Plain National Monument near Taft, Calif. during a wildflower "super bloom," April 5, 2017. Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Orange, yellow and purple wildflowers paint the hills of the Tremblor Range, April 6, 2017, at Carrizo Plain National Monument near Taft, Calif. Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Visitors and traffic converge at Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster, Calif. Rain-fed wildflowers have been sprouting from California's desert sands after lying dormant for years. Richard Vogel/AP Photo

Purple phacelia are seen in the Carrizo Plain National Monument near Taft, Calif. during a wildflower "super bloom," April 5, 2017. Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Retired California state park ranger Jim Long, takes pictures among blooming desert shrubs in Borrego Springs, Calif., March 27, 2017. Gregory Bull/AP Photo

Wildflowers are seen in the Carrizo Plain National Monument near Taft, Calif. during a wildflower "super bloom," April 5, 2017. Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images