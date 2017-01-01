Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo

  • Women with bright pink hats and signs begin to gather early and are set to make their voices heard on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington.
  • People gather in front of the U.S. Embassy on Pariser Platz beside Brandenburg Gate in solidarity with the Women's March in Washington and around the world, in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 21, 2017.
  • Demonstrators hold placards during the Women's March rally in New Delhi, India, Jan. 21, 2017.
  • Demonstrators arrive at Union Station for the Women's March on Washington, Jan. 21, 2017, in Washington.
  • Demonstrators march past the U.S. Capitol on the National Mall in Washington for the Women's March, Jan. 21, 2017. Hundreds of thousands of protesters spearheaded by women's rights groups demonstrated across the US to send a defiant message to US President Donald Trump. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSONJIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images
  • Demonstrators protest on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., for the Women's march, Jan. 21, 2017. Hundreds of thousands of protesters spearheaded by women's rights groups demonstrated across the US to send a defiant message to US President Donald Trump. / AFP PHOTO / Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDSANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images
  • Cher arrives for the Women's March on Washington on Independence Ave., Jan. 21, 2017, in Washington.
  • Gloria Steinem, center right, greets protesters at the barricades before speaking at the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Jan. 21, 2017, in Washington.
  • Demonstrators make their way from the iamsterdam statue in front of the Rijksmuseum towards US Consulate during the Women's March held at Museumplein, Jan. 21, 2017, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
  • Protesters in costume holding placards march from The US Embassy in Grosvenor Square towards Trafalgar Square during the Women's March, Jan. 21, 2017, in London, England.
  • Women participants demonstrate in front of the United States Embassy and Brandenburg Gate one day after the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, Jan. 21, 2017, in Berlin, Germany.
