Women with bright pink hats and signs begin to gather early and are set to make their voices heard on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington.
Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo
People gather in front of the U.S. Embassy on Pariser Platz beside Brandenburg Gate in solidarity with the Women's March in Washington and around the world, in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 21, 2017.
Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters
Demonstrators hold placards during the Women's March rally in New Delhi, India, Jan. 21, 2017.
EPA
Demonstrators arrive at Union Station for the Women's March on Washington, Jan. 21, 2017, in Washington.
Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images
Demonstrators march past the U.S. Capitol on the National Mall in Washington for the Women's March, Jan. 21, 2017.
Hundreds of thousands of protesters spearheaded by women's rights groups demonstrated across the US to send a defiant message to US President Donald Trump. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSONJIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images
Demonstrators protest on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., for the Women's march, Jan. 21, 2017.
Hundreds of thousands of protesters spearheaded by women's rights groups demonstrated across the US to send a defiant message to US President Donald Trump. / AFP PHOTO / Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDSANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images
Cher arrives for the Women's March on Washington on Independence Ave., Jan. 21, 2017, in Washington.
Sait Serkan Gurbuz/AP Photo
Gloria Steinem, center right, greets protesters at the barricades before speaking at the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Jan. 21, 2017, in Washington.
John Minchillo/AP Photo
Demonstrators make their way from the iamsterdam statue in front of the Rijksmuseum towards US Consulate during the Women's March held at Museumplein, Jan. 21, 2017, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Protesters in costume holding placards march from The US Embassy in Grosvenor Square towards Trafalgar Square during the Women's March, Jan. 21, 2017, in London, England.
Jack Taylor/Getty Images
Women participants demonstrate in front of the United States Embassy and Brandenburg Gate one day after the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, Jan. 21, 2017, in Berlin, Germany.
Adam Berry/Getty Images