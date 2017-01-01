Women with bright pink hats and signs begin to gather early and are set to make their voices heard on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo

People gather in front of the U.S. Embassy on Pariser Platz beside Brandenburg Gate in solidarity with the Women's March in Washington and around the world, in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 21, 2017. Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

Demonstrators hold placards during the Women's March rally in New Delhi, India, Jan. 21, 2017. EPA

Demonstrators arrive at Union Station for the Women's March on Washington, Jan. 21, 2017, in Washington. Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

Demonstrators march past the U.S. Capitol on the National Mall in Washington for the Women's March, Jan. 21, 2017. Hundreds of thousands of protesters spearheaded by women's rights groups demonstrated across the US to send a defiant message to US President Donald Trump. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSONJIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Demonstrators protest on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., for the Women's march, Jan. 21, 2017. Hundreds of thousands of protesters spearheaded by women's rights groups demonstrated across the US to send a defiant message to US President Donald Trump. / AFP PHOTO / Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDSANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

Cher arrives for the Women's March on Washington on Independence Ave., Jan. 21, 2017, in Washington. Sait Serkan Gurbuz/AP Photo

Gloria Steinem, center right, greets protesters at the barricades before speaking at the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Jan. 21, 2017, in Washington. John Minchillo/AP Photo

Demonstrators make their way from the iamsterdam statue in front of the Rijksmuseum towards US Consulate during the Women's March held at Museumplein, Jan. 21, 2017, in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Protesters in costume holding placards march from The US Embassy in Grosvenor Square towards Trafalgar Square during the Women's March, Jan. 21, 2017, in London, England. Jack Taylor/Getty Images