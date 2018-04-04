Pilot condition unknown after F-16 crash in Nevada

An Air Force F-16 fighter jet from Nellis Air Force Base crashed outside of Las Vegas, Nevada at approximately 10:30 am local time Wednesday during a routine training on the Nevada Test and Training Range, the Air Force confirmed.

The condition of the pilot is unknown at this time, but emergency responders are on the scene, a press release from Nellis Air Force Base said.

This is the third aviation incident for the U.S. military in the last 48 hours.

On Tuesday, a Marine Corps Harrier jet crashed shortly after takeoff near the runway at Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti. The pilot ejected and is safe.

Also on Tuesday, a Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter crashed near El Centro, California. All four crew members on board were presumed dead pending positive identification, the Marine Corps said.

This latest crash follows a string of incidents for Nellis Air Force Base.

In January, an aircraft was required to abort its take-off and subsequently caught fire, but all personnel were safe.

In September, a pilot was killed during a crash at the Nevada Test and Training Range outside of the base. The type of aircraft was classified, but Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein told Military.com that it was not the new F-35 fighter jet.