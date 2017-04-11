Pilot walks away after plane crashes nose first on Maine highway

Apr 11, 2017, 5:15 PM ET
PHOTO: A plane stands on its nose after striking a guardrail after it landed, April 11, 2017, in the southbound lane of Interstate 295 in Bowdoinham, Maine. PlayMaine State Police/AP Photo
A pilot was able to walk away after his plane crashed on a Maine highway Tuesday morning, according to police.

Maine State Police posted a photo of the plane crash scene on I-295 near the town of Bowdoinham. The plane appears to have nose-dived onto the shoulder of the highway before it collided with the guardrail around 10:15 a.m., police said.

The pilot not only survived, but walked away from the wreck, police said. It is unclear if the pilot sustained any injuries.

Southbound traffic was not affected as a result of the crash, but authorities may need to reduce the highway to one lane in order to remove the plane, police said. Further details on the incident were not immediately available.

