Plane carrying University of Michigan basketball team skids off runway

A plane carrying the University of Michigan basketball team slid off a runway today when takeoff was aborted due to high winds, the team announced on Twitter.

The charter MD83 aircraft was supposed to leave for Washington Dulles International Airport from Willow Run Airport in Van Buren Township at 2:55 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

The plane skidded off the runway after "strong braking," the team said. It then crashed through a perimeter fence, which damaged the nose gear, according to the FAA.

Scariest moment of my life but we're all good. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/3GGd2Rw5no — Tyler Davis (@tylerjdavis2) March 8, 2017

No one was injured in the incident, according to the team, which said it had made alternate travel plans to Washington, D.C. The Michigan Wolverines are scheduled to play the University of Illinois Fighting Illini Thursday at the Verizon Center.

Further details on the incident were not immediately available. The FAA is investigating.

ABC News' Whitney Lloyd and Josh Margolin contributed to this report.