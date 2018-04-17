Plane makes emergency landing in Philadelphia

Apr 17, 2018, 12:48 PM ET
PHOTO: The engine of a Southwest Airlines plane after an emergency landing at the Philadelphia airport, April 17, 2018. PlayJoe Marcus/Twitter
A Southwest Airlines plane made an emergency landing in Philadelphia today.

Flight 1380 was en route from New York City's LaGuardia International Airport to Dallas Love Field when it was diverted to Philadelphia International Airport, where it landed safely, airport officials said.

PHOTO: Passengers aboard a Southwest Airlines flight that made an emergency landing at the Philadelphia airport, April 17, 2018.Marty Martinez/Facebook
PHOTO: The engine of a Southwest Airlines plane after an emergency landing at the Philadelphia airport, April 17, 2018. Joe Marcus/Twitter
PHOTO: A blown out window taken from inside the Southwest Airlines plane that made an emergency landing at the Philadelphia airport, April 17, 2018.Marty Martinez
PHOTO: Oxygen masks and a blown out window are seen from inside a Southwest Airlines plane after an emergency landing at the Philadelphia airport, April 17, 2018.Marty Martinez
Passengers and crew are being brought into the terminal, the airport and airline said.

PHOTO: A Southwest Airlines plane sits on the runway at the Philadelphia International Airport after it made an emergency landing in Philadelphia, April 17, 2018.David Maialetti /The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP
PHOTO: A view out the Southwest Airlines plane that made an emergency landing in Philadelphia taken by a passenger, April. 17. 2018.@EMMS_MrJohnson/Twitter
Southwest said in a statement, "The aircraft, a Boeing 737-700, has 143 Customers and five Crewmembers onboard. We are in the process of gathering more information. Safety is always our top priority at Southwest Airlines, and we are working diligently to support our Customers and Crews at this time."

PHOTO: A Southwest Airlines plane on the tarmac at the airport in Philadelphia after making an emergency landing, April 17, 2018. WPVI
The National Transportation Safety Board said it is gathering information.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

