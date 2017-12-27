Small plane slides off runway at Indiana airport

Dec 27, 2017, 8:58 AM ET
A small plane slid off the runway and crashed through a fence at an Indiana airport this morning, the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident at the Michigan City Municipal Airport in Michigan City, about 65 miles from Chicago, comes amid brutal temperatures and heavy lake effect snow near the Great Lakes. No one was injured in the incident, officials said.

