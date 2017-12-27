Small plane slides off runway at Indiana airport

A small plane slid off the runway and crashed through a fence at an Indiana airport this morning, the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office said.

Interested in Airlines? Add Airlines as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Airlines news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The incident at the Michigan City Municipal Airport in Michigan City, about 65 miles from Chicago, comes amid brutal temperatures and heavy lake effect snow near the Great Lakes. No one was injured in the incident, officials said.