More lake effect snow, even colder temperatures on the way for Northeast

The relentless cold and snow gripping the Great Lakes and Northeast is showing no signs of stopping.

Residents of Erie, Pennsylvania -- where more than 60 inches of snow has fallen in the last couple days -- can expect to see even more lake effect snow Wednesday.

Snow warnings and advisories extend all the way from North Carolina to Baltimore and up to New York and Michigan on Wednesday.

In addition to the ongoing lake effect snow event, a weak storm system will move through the southern states bringing mixed precipitation to the Carolinas and some snow to the Mid-Atlantic this morning.

The biggest totals of additional snow will be near the Great Lakes, where an additional 1 foot of snow is possible in Michigan and another 4 to 8 inches of snow is possible in western Pennsylvania and New York. The new snowfall could bring totals to as much as 6 feet.

The heavy lake effect snow is produced by cold arctic air moving over relatively mild water temperatures in the Great Lakes.

Over the next several days, the continental U.S. will continue to receive bouts of arctic air.

Wind chill readings Wednesday morning are below zero in Boston, around 12 degrees below zero in Chicago and 30 below zero in northern Minnesota.

More cold air is coming for the rest of the week. A reinforcing shot of arctic air will spill into the Great Lakes and the Northeast on Thursday.

Wind chills are forecast to be below zero in New York City, well below zero in Boston and single digits in Washington, D.C. New England will see wind chills 20 to 30 degrees below zero.

Yet another bout of arctic air will move into the lower 48 states for the upcoming holiday weekend.