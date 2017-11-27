Planes' wings clip each other at JFK in New York

Two planes clipped each other on the taxiway at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York Monday evening.

"Egypt Air Flight 986, a Boeing 777, was moving on Taxiway Kilo when its right wing touched the left wing of Virgin Atlantic Airlines Flight 4C, an Airbus A333 ... at about 7:45 p.m. [ET]," the FAA said in a statement. "No injuries were reported."

The Egypt Air plane was able to return to the terminal without help, according to the FAA, but the Virgin Atlantic plane had to be towed.

The FAA will investigate the incident.

ABC News' Daniel Steinberger contributed to this report.