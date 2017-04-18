California police have arrested a man they believe shot and killed three people in three different locations today in Fresno, California.

Around 10:45 a.m. local time, police officers with the Fresno Police Department responded to a scene after two gunshots were detected through ShotSpotter, a gunfire locator, according to Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer. Several more gunshots were detected nearby, Dyer told reporters at a press conference today.

A total of 16 rounds were fired in less than a minute in four different locations, Dyer said.

One of the shooting victims was driven to police in a Pacific Gas and Electric Company truck, Dyer said. That shooting was "unprovoked," Dyer said.

The suspect then encountered a resident in the neighborhood, who he shot at multiple times but missed, Dyer said. After that, he encountered another man, who he shot and killed, Dyer said.

The suspect, who was armed with a revolver, then dropped shell casings and reloaded his gun before he set off to Catholic Charities on North Fulton Street in Fresno, Dyer said. There, he encountered a man in the parking lot and killed him, Dyer said.

Officers responding to the scene saw a black man running, who got on the ground once he saw the officers, Dyer said.

Police identified the suspect as Kori Ali Muhammad, who was already wanted for an alleged murder of a security guard at Motel 6 on Thursday. He is currently in custody.

Officers witnessed him yell "Allah Akbar," Dyer said, adding that he has written anti-government sentiments on social media as well as posts saying that he does not like white people.

Fresno police are now in contact with the FBI, but it is unclear if the shootings were terrorist-related.

Further details on the incident were not immediately available.