Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of Pennsylvania police officer

Police in New Kensington, Pennsylvania on Tuesday said they arrested a suspect who they believe fatally shot a rookie Pennsylvania State Police officer.

The Pennsylvania State police announced the arrest of 29-year-old Rahmael Sal Holt early Tuesday morning after offering a reward of up to $55,000 for information leading to his apprehension.

Earlier, authorities arrested Tavon Jamere Harper, who they said was behind the wheel of an SUV on Friday night when he and Holt were stopped by New Kensington police officer Brian Shaw, 25, inside the parking lot of the Assemblies of God Church.

Rebecca Droke/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette/AP

Holt is accused of shooting the young officer in the chest and bolting on foot as Harper sped away, according to police. Shaw had only been on the force six months.

Holt faces charges of murder of a police officer.

His mother, Lynne Hayes-Freeland, told a local news outlet on Monday that her son wished to turn himself in, but he wanted to ensure his that his surrender would be a peaceful one.

Pam Panchak/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette/AP

Pennsylvania State police did not offer details on how he was captured, but they said they would offer more details at a press conference later Tuesday morning.

Shaw, a native of Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania, graduated from Burrell High School in 2010 and went on to graduate from Slippery Rock University with a degree in criminal justice, according to his obituary.

After graduating from Allegheny County Police Academy, Shaw became a part-time police officer at several departments.

"Officer Brian Shaw, you were taken from us too soon. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Your life mattered and you will be missed," the Allegheny Police Department wrote on its Facebook page.

A viewing was scheduled for Monday and Tuesday and Shaw's funeral is set for Wednesday.

Officers from surrounding towns and municipalities had been helping with the manhunt, which spanned five days, in order to let town's police department grieve Shaw, New Kensington Mayor Tom Guzzo said.

"The outpouring of support from the officers from all over western Pennsylvania has been extraordinary," Guzzo told local reporters. "We could not be doing this without them."