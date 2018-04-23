Police dashcam captures menacing Alabama tornado that injured 3

Apr 23, 2018, 12:18 PM ET
Police dashcam caught a threatening tornado touching down in Foley, Alabama.

“Several RVs were overturned,” the Foley Police Department said after Sunday's destruction. “Foley PD and other agencies along with Foley Fire are stabilizing the scene at this time. We are requesting that all people stay clear of this area.”

The RVs were located in Anchors Aweigh RV Resort, police said. Three people in the park sustained injuries, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado was an estimated 1.6 miles long and 100 yards wide, with maximum winds at 80 mph, the National Weather Service said.

