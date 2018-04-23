Spring storm moves up East Coast, threatens Carolinas with severe weather

Apr 23, 2018, 6:14 AM ET
Roofs were ripped off homes in the area of Galliano, Louisiana, as the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado moved through the region on Sunday, April 22, 2018.Lafourche Parish Fire District 3
The storm that brought four confirmed tornadoes to the Southeast on Sunday is now moving up the East Coast with a threat for heavy rain and more severe weather, especially in the Carolinas.

Damage from tornadoes was confirmed in Alabama, Louisiana and Florida on Sunday, but no injuries have been reported.

Today, flood watches have been issued for four states -- Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

The storm system stretches from Florida to Tennessee on Monday morning with the Mississippi Valley seeing heavy rain and a few thunderstorms.

Heavy rain and strong thunderstorms are possible over the Carolinas as the secondary coastal low tries to develop this afternoon over Georgia. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and a small chance for a tornado.

Heavy rain will move into the Carolinas Monday night.ABC News
As the coastal low moves up the coast, heavy rain will spread into the mid-Atlantic. Severe weather is not expected in the Northeast.

The storm continues to move up the East Coast on Tuesday bringing heavy rain to the mid-Atlantic states.ABC News
By Wednesday, the coastal storm should spread rain into New York City, Boston and the rest of the Northeast. Some of the rain could be heavy, but major flooding is unlikely.

The heaviest rain will move into the Northeast during the day on Wednesday.ABC News
The heaviest rain will fall where flood watches have been issued in the Carolinas and southern mid-Atlantic, where 4 inches locally is possible.

Rainfall amounts will be heaviest along coastal North Carolina and South Carolina.ABC News
