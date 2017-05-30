Police descend upon Orlando airport due to 'incident' involving man with 'weapon'

May 30, 2017, 8:37 PM ET
PHOTO: Police at Orlando International Airport on May 30, 2017, after a man with a weapon was spotted in a rental car area. @service_alpaca/Instagram
Police descended upon Florida's Orlando International Airport Tuesday night in response to a man with a weapon in one of the airport's rental car lots.

"Incident ongoing involving man w/ weapon in terminal - Level 1 A-side, rental car area. Police on scene, area contained. Min impact to ops," tweeted Orlando International Airport at 8:21 p.m.

Travelers posted photos and videos to social media that showed the police presence at the airport.

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.