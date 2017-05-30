Police descended upon Florida's Orlando International Airport Tuesday night in response to a man with a weapon in one of the airport's rental car lots.

"Incident ongoing involving man w/ weapon in terminal - Level 1 A-side, rental car area. Police on scene, area contained. Min impact to ops," tweeted Orlando International Airport at 8:21 p.m.

Travelers posted photos and videos to social media that showed the police presence at the airport.

There's something going on at the airport, cops are putting on vests and shot guns. Haven't seen anything in the news about this yet A post shared by Rachel Phillips (@service_alpaca) on May 30, 2017 at 4:45pm PDT

Orlando international airport police presence pic.twitter.com/kNKH4EsJFH — Noodles (@iiznoodles) May 31, 2017

Orlando international airport... what's is happening? pic.twitter.com/O85EDWWTVC — Mario Munoz (@_MarioMunoz) May 31, 2017

