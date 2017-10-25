Authorities said Tuesday a former Cleveland police officer who allegedly cut off his GPS tracker and went on the run one week before he was set to go on trial for rape and kidnapping has killed himself after a standoff with police.

Tommie Griffin, 52, was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office for the bond violation, according to Pete Elliott of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Griffin was tracked to a house in Cleveland, where Cleveland Police SWAT was called in, Elliott said Tuesday. Police tried to call him out of the house, but received no response from him. When police entered, they found Griffin dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

Elliott said Griffin had an accomplice in his escape. The accomplice took Griffin to a motel for Saturday and Sunday night and then to the home -- described as that of a friend of Griffin's -- where SWAT surrounded him. Elliott said on Tuesday the accomplice would be charged, but provided no further details.

Griffin was arrested for rape, assault and kidnapping after allegedly attacking his girlfriend in January, The Associated Press said.

He allegedly pistol-whipped her and fired two shots next to her, the AP said.

Griffin resigned from the department, Cleveland police told ABC News.

He pleaded not guilty, his attorney, Patrick Leary, told ABC News. Leary declined to comment further.

Griffin's trial had been set to begin on Oct. 30.

ABC News' Matt Foster and Rachel Katz contributed to this report.