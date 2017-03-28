A video posted by the Hingham Police Department in Massachusetts shows Sergeant Steven Dearth chatting away, and enjoying, what the Boston-area department called "the best dinner date ever" -- one in which he was accompanied by little Lillian, a 4-year-old girl.

Police acquired the video from a local Panera Bread, where Sgt. Dearth was dining alone before being approached by the chatty girl.

The department's social media account described Lillian as being "very outgoing."

"When a new 4 year old friend we just met wants to sit with us on a dinner break. A very adorable and very outgoing Lillian with Sgt. Steven Dearth having the best dinner date ever," the Hingham Police Department wrote in a post on Facebook that accompanied the video.

Hingham is a town located along Boston Harbor, on the south shore of Massachusetts.

ABC News has reached out to the police department for comment.