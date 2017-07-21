Police in Florida are now recommending misdemeanor "duty to report" charges be filed against five teenagers who authorities say recorded video of a man’s drowning and didn't intervene.

The video, taken earlier this month in Cocoa, Florida, about 45 miles east of Orlando, shows a person's head bobbing up and down in a pond. The teenagers are laughing and joking in the video, with one of them appearing to laugh and say, "He just died!"

Cocoa Police Chief Mike Cantaloupe said the department learned of the recording last weekend and reviewed it. Police identified and interviewed the five teens, he said.

Police have not named the teens and it’s up to the Brevard County State Attorney’s office to decide whether to charge them.

While police are now recommending charges, there are no plans to arrest them as of right now, police said today. Police say a Florida statute that may apply in this case states that anyone who fails to report a death is guilty of a misdemeanor.

Cocoa police had said earlier that the five teenagers were not facing criminal charges because Florida laws do not obligate citizens to render aid or call 911.

Cantaloupe said in a statement Thursday, "The State Attorney’s Office was consulted regarding what, if any criminal charges could be applied in this incident."

"As horrible as this video is the laws in the State of Florida do not obligate citizens to render aid or call someone to render aid to a person in distress."

The victim, 31-year-old Jamel Dunn of Cocoa, drowned July 9, police said. He was reported missing July 12 and authorities recovered his body July 14.

Police said surveillance video apparently captured Dunn jumping over a fence and willingly going into the water; police said they are not releasing that video at this time.

Cantaloupe told ABC News today, "I don't think you can ever replace a lost life."

He added, "I think what we look at is, the hope that what we do from here going forward, whether it be this charge or some new legislation, that another family doesn’t have to go through this. And that we work with our youth ... to instill these morals ... I would’ve never believed that somebody could watch somebody in distress and not do anything about it."

Of the video recorded by the teenagers, Cantaloupe said in a statement Thursday, "There are no words to describe how utterly inhumane and cruel the actions of these juveniles were towards Mr. Dunn. ... I want to express my deepest condolences to Mr. Dunn’s family and friends."

Cantaloupe added Thursday, "Regardless of the circumstances surrounding his decision to enter the water that day, there is absolutely no justification for what the juveniles did. ... Perhaps this case may be what’s needed to pass new laws. As chief of police there are times when I wish I could do more. But I’m a firm believer in that good will always win over evil. It may not come in our life time, but there will be justice."