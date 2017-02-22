Police investigating the slayings of two girls in Indiana released new evidence today in hopes it will lead to the capture of their killer.

The evidence was a video clip captured by one of the victim's cellphones. When police played the audio from the clip at a news conference in the city of Delphi this morning, reporters heard just three words from a deep voice: "Down the hill."

The audio quality is not great, but police said it's enough for someone to recognize the person's voice. Investigators believe this clip recorded criminal behavior that was about to occur.

"Libby had the presence of mind to turn on her video camera," Capt. David Bursten, chief public information officer of the Indiana State Police, told reporters. "There's no doubt in our minds that that young lady is a hero."

The rest of the video will not be released at this time because of the ongoing investigation, Bursten said.

The girls -- Liberty (Libby) German, 14, and Abigail (Abby) Williams, 13, both of Carroll County -- were first reported missing by their families Feb. 13 after they did not return from their hike. After organized searches, the bodies of the two girls were found Feb. 14 outside Delphi in the woods near Deer Creek, about three-quarters of a mile from an abandoned railroad bridge where they were dropped off a day earlier to go hiking. An autopsy revealed their identities.

"Evidence in this case has led investigators to believe that this is a double homicide and that’s what we’re investigating at this time," Indiana State Police public information officer Sgt. Tony Slocum told reporters this morning.

Indiana State Police on Monday named a man in a photograph as the primary suspect in the double homicide investigation, but nothing is known about him at this time outside of a single image. The man, dressed in blue jeans, a blue jacket and a hoodie, was photographed on a nature trial around the same time the two girls disappeared. Previously, the man had been labeled a person of interest and police said he might only be a witness to the crime.

"We are actively looking for this person. We believe this person is our suspect," Sgt. Slocum said at the news conference this morning.

Police said there is a possibility of more than one suspect, and it's unclear whether the voice heard in the audio clip belongs to the man seen in the photograph.

