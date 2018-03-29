Police sergeant decries death of 1-year-old killed by stray bullet

Police in Indianapolis, Indiana are in shock after responding to a shooting early Thursday morning that took the life of a 1-year-old girl.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at a home on the northeast side of the city.

Indianapolis Metro Police Sgt. Chris Wilburn was emotional as he spoke to ABC affiliate WRTV at the scene early this morning.

“There are officers around here saying they are okay, but they’re not, they are not okay, because I’m not okay, the chief is not okay. This hurts, its hurt deeply," said Wilburn.

Police said at least 12 people were inside the home, including another baby, when someone fired shots into the home from the street. Most of the people inside were family members.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting but there are reports it could stem from an argument over social media.

“Somebody targeted this home and you know who did that and that’s who I’m talking to and so I’m asking you very candidly, do what’s right, Wilburn added.

A 19-year-old woman was also shot but police said she is expected to recover.

Wilburn said both state and federal law enforcement will be after the person responsible. “This is tough," he said, "this is a tough one.”