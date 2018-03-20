Police surround gunman at Panera near Princeton University, school says

Mar 20, 2018, 12:34 PM ET
PHOTO: Police respond to reports of an armed person at Panera in Princeton, N.J., March 20, 2018.PlayWABC
Police in Princeton, New Jersey, have surrounded a Panera restaurant where an armed man is believed to be inside, Princeton University said in a statement.

Authorities were negotiating with the armed man, the university said, adding that no shots were fired.

The restaurant is across the street from the school's campus.

PHOTO: Police responding to reports of an armed person at Panera in Princeton, New Jersey, March 20, 2018.Suzannah Troy
This week is Princeton's spring break so classes are not in session, the university said.

Some neighboring buildings were shut down and two campus buildings near Panera were evacuated as a precaution, the school said.

PHOTO: Panera Bread in Princeton, N.J.Google Maps
This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

