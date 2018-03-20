Police in Princeton, New Jersey, have surrounded a Panera restaurant where an armed man is believed to be inside, Princeton University said in a statement.

Authorities were negotiating with the armed man, the university said, adding that no shots were fired.

The restaurant is across the street from the school's campus.

This week is Princeton's spring break so classes are not in session, the university said.

Some neighboring buildings were shut down and two campus buildings near Panera were evacuated as a precaution, the school said.

