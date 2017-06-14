Politicians react to Virginia shooting that injured Rep. Steve Scalise

Jun 14, 2017, 10:37 AM ET
PHOTO: Rep. Joe Barton, center, and his sons, board the Rayburn subway in the basement of the Capitol after a shooting at the Republicans baseball practice in Alexandria, June 14, 2017. PlayTom Williams/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images
President Trump was among a wide range of politicians reacting to the shooting this morning at a Virginia park where a U.S. congressman was injured, saying he was "deeply saddened" by the attack.

"Our thoughts and prayers are the with members of Congress, their staffs, Capital Police, first responders and all others affected," Trump tweeted of the incident that left at least five people injured, including Rep. Steve Scalise.

PHOTO: House Majority Whip Steve Scalise shakes hands with President Donald Trump in the East room of the White House in Washington, March 7, 2017.Carlos Barria/Reuters/FILE
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise shakes hands with President Donald Trump in the East room of the White House in Washington, March 7, 2017.

Trump also described the Louisiana Republican as a "true friend and patriot.”

Politicians took to social media to react to the shooting:

White House press secretary Sean Spicer

Sen. Marco Rubio. R-Fla.

Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas

In a statement, Rep. Roger Williams said a member of his staff was shot and is receiving medical attention.

Williams was not hurt in the shooting.

The Republican baseball team holds practice every morning at 6:30 a.m. at the park, Williams said.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.

“I am praying for Representative Scalise and all hurt in the outrageous attack this morning in Alexandria,” Sen. Tim Kaine said in a statement. “Thank you to the Capitol Police, Alexandria Police, first responders and everyone helping those harmed.”

Former Rep. Gabby Giffords, D-Ariz.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan.

Rep. Patrick Meehan, R-Pa.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.

Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas

Rep. Bill Shuster, R-Pa.

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan.

Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla.

Rep. John Shimkus, R-Ill.

Rep. Mike Coffman, R-Colo.

Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Ala.

Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-Fla.

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis.