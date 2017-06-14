President Trump was among a wide range of politicians reacting to the shooting this morning at a Virginia park where a U.S. congressman was injured, saying he was "deeply saddened" by the attack.

"Our thoughts and prayers are the with members of Congress, their staffs, Capital Police, first responders and all others affected," Trump tweeted of the incident that left at least five people injured, including Rep. Steve Scalise.

Carlos Barria/Reuters/FILE

Trump also described the Louisiana Republican as a "true friend and patriot.”

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

Politicians took to social media to react to the shooting:

White House press secretary Sean Spicer

Both @POTUS & @VP are aware of the developing situation in Virginia. Our thoughts and prayers are with all affected. — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) June 14, 2017

Sen. Marco Rubio. R-Fla.

Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas

In a statement, Rep. Roger Williams said a member of his staff was shot and is receiving medical attention.

Williams was not hurt in the shooting.

The Republican baseball team holds practice every morning at 6:30 a.m. at the park, Williams said.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.

“I am praying for Representative Scalise and all hurt in the outrageous attack this morning in Alexandria,” Sen. Tim Kaine said in a statement. “Thank you to the Capitol Police, Alexandria Police, first responders and everyone helping those harmed.”

Former Rep. Gabby Giffords, D-Ariz.

My heart is with my former colleagues, their families & staff, and the US Capitol Police- public servants and heroes today and every day. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) June 14, 2017

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

Praying for my friend @SteveScalise — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 14, 2017

Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan.

I am alright. Please pray with me this morning. — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) June 14, 2017

Rep. Patrick Meehan, R-Pa.

My thoughts and prayers are with my colleagues, the staffers and the U.S. Capitol Police officers involved in this morning's shooting. — Patrick Meehan (@RepMeehan) June 14, 2017

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

My thoughts and prayers with @SteveScalise, Capitol Police and staff at the shooting in Alexandria, VA this morning. — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) June 14, 2017

Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo.

Please people. No partisan politics over this. Let's come together against evil. United by our common decency. — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) June 14, 2017

Unspeakable evil. Pray that Rep Scalise, police officers and everyone else will be ok. — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) June 14, 2017

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.

Prayers for Steve Scalise & others injured. Grateful this and every day for our brave police & first responders. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) June 14, 2017

Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas

Watching the news unfold this morning and my prayers are with my friend @SteveScalise and the several others who were harmed this morning. — Pete Sessions (@PeteSessions) June 14, 2017

Rep. Bill Shuster, R-Pa.

Praying for my colleague @SteveScalise, @CapitolPolice, and all staff targeted this morning in this horrific shooting. — Bill Shuster (@RepBillShuster) June 14, 2017

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan.

Shocked & saddened by this AM's shooting, praying for all impacted. Thankful for efforts of those working to keep Congress & staff safe. — Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) June 14, 2017

Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla.

.@SteveScalise is one of the toughest people I know. Praying for his speedy recovery and for all staff & USCP officers involved this morning — Gus Bilirakis (@RepGusBilirakis) June 14, 2017

Rep. John Shimkus, R-Ill.

Please pray with me for my friend @SteveScalise, USCP and all those there. https://t.co/ugvaL6n0kY — John Shimkus (@RepShimkus) June 14, 2017

Rep. Mike Coffman, R-Colo.

My thoughts and prayers are with my colleagues and staff who were at the Congressional baseball practice this morning. — Rep. Mike Coffman (@RepMikeCoffman) June 14, 2017

Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Ala.

Please join me in praying for my colleagues and Capitol Police. I am fine. Thank you to those who have asked. — Rep. Robert Aderholt (@Robert_Aderholt) June 14, 2017

Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-Fla.

Thoughts and prayers for @SteveScalise, staff, + @CapitolPolice heroes who are victims of cowardly shooting. Grateful for courage of police — Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen) June 14, 2017

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio

My prayers are going to @SteveScalise, staff, and Capitol Police officers who were involved with this horrible incident this morning. — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) June 14, 2017

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis.