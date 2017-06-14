A shooting occurred Wednesday morning at a baseball field in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, Virginia, where a number of Republican members of Congress and their staff were practicing for an annual congressional charity baseball game.

Five people were injured, including the unidentified shooter, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana, one of Texas Rep. Roger Williams' staffers, and two other unidentified people. Scalise is in stable condition and undergoing surgery, according to a statement from his office.

Here's a timeline of the events leading up to and after the incident:

6:30 a.m.: The Republican baseball team held practice at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria, said Williams in a statement.

Shortly after 7 a.m.: A man walked up to Reps. Ron DeSantis and Jeff Duncan as they were getting into their car to leave the field and asked “whether it was Republicans or Democrats out there,” DeSantis told Fox News. The shooting occurred shortly afterward. It is not clear whether the man was the shooter or was connected to the shooter.

7:09 a.m.: Alexandria police received a call reporting shots fired at the park, according to Alexandria Police Department Chief Michael Brown.

As the shooting was happening: Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Alabama, told CNN after the shooting, “I was on deck about to hit batting practice on the third base side and I hear, 'Bam.' And I look around and behind third base, in the third base dugout, which is a cinderblock, I see a rifle and I see a little bit of a body.

“At the same time, I hear Steve Scalise over near second base scream. He was shot," Brooks continued. The shooter shot at least 50 rounds.

7:12 a.m.: Alexandria police arrived at the park, Brown said. U.S. Capitol Police officers exchanged fire with the shooter, said Chief of Capitol Police Matthew Verderosa.

Following the shooting: Brooks and other congressmen, including Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, and Senator Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, used Brooks’ belt as a tourniquet to try to slow Scalise’s bleeding, Brooks said.

Wenstrup, who has experience as a doctor, said he performed “what you call a sweep, checking for any other wounds. When the medics came, we had better bandaging to put on the wound, kept him stable and made sure he was conscious, aware, got some hydration.”

Scalise was conscious during treatment, Wenstrup said, adding that “he was as brave as he could possibly be.” According to Wenstrup, Scalise said he was thirsty. “Obviously, you don’t know how much fluid he may be losing internally. We made sure he got as much fluid, Gatorade and water until they could get to him.”

Scalise transported to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where he underwent surgery. Prior to surgery, Scalise spoke to his wife and was in good spirits, according to a statement from his office.

8:01 a.m.: Press secretary Sean Spicer confirms that President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are aware of developing situation in Virginia, “thoughts and prayers are with all affected.”

Both @POTUS & @VP are aware of the developing situation in Virginia. Our thoughts and prayers are with all affected. — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) June 14, 2017

8:23 a.m.: Alexandria police confirm via Twitter that suspect is in custody and not a threat.

UPDATE: Suspect is in custody and not a threat. PIO will be onscene shortly to share updates. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 14, 2017

8:48 a.m.: Trump tweeted “Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him.”

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

9:30 a.m.: The FBI became involved with the investigation into the shooting, said Tim Slater, the special agent that heads up the bureau’s Washington field office. Once the FBI confirmed a member of Congress was involved, the agency took the lead on the investigation, though the agency is still working with “state and local partners.”

10:39 a.m.: Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, confirmed that Zack Barth, a legislative correspondent in his office was one of the staffers shot. Barth is receiving medical attention and is expected to make a full recovery.

I now can confirm that Zack Barth, who is a legislative correspondent in my office, was shot this morning at baseball practice — Rep. Roger Williams (@RepRWilliams) June 14, 2017

11:10 a.m.: Multiple law enforcement sources have identified the suspected shooter in today's incident as 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, IL. Law enforcement is looking at anti-Trump postings on his social media to see if there is any connection.