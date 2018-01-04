No winning tickets were sold for Wednesday night's $460 million Powerball drawing, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were 2, 18, 37, 39 and 42, and the Powerball number was 12.

Lottery officials said the jackpot will grow to an estimated $550 million for Saturday night's drawing, which would make it the eighth largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The $550 million amount refers to the annuity payout option, in which the winner receives 30 payments over 29 years. The cash prize would be nearly $348 million before taxes.

Powerball is played in 44 U.S. states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.