Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello took to Twitter calling on leaders of the U.S. territory's electric power authority to cancel a controversial, 300 million contract with a small energy company to rebuild the island's electrical grid.

Interested in Puerto Rico? Add Puerto Rico as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Puerto Rico news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

" /> GDA via AP Images, FILE

The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority's contract with Whitefish Energy for the major rebuilding project has come under fire. The small company's home base is in the Montana hometown of U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.

"In the light of the information that has transpired, we ask the Board of Governors of @ AEEONLINE to cancel the agreement of Whitefish Energy," Rosello tweeted.

Ante las informaciones que han trascendido, le solicitamos a la Junta de Gobierno de la @AEEONLINE que cancele contrato de Whitefish Energy. pic.twitter.com/YI6jyDXrfJ — Ricardo Rossello (@ricardorossello) October 29, 2017

This is a breaking news story. Please check for updates.