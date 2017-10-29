Puerto Rico's governor calls for cancellation of controversial Whitefish power deal

Oct 29, 2017, 11:34 AM ET
PHOTO: Workers restore high tension power lines damaged by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico on Oct. 28, 2017.Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images
Workers restore high tension power lines damaged by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico on Oct. 28, 2017.

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello took to Twitter calling on leaders of the U.S. territory's electric power authority to cancel a controversial, 300 million contract with a small energy company to rebuild the island's electrical grid.

PHOTO: Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello speaks during a meeting in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Oct. 25, 2017. <p itemprop= " />GDA via AP Images, FILE
Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello speaks during a meeting in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Oct. 25, 2017.

The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority's contract with Whitefish Energy for the major rebuilding project has come under fire. The small company's home base is in the Montana hometown of U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.

"In the light of the information that has transpired, we ask the Board of Governors of @ AEEONLINE to cancel the agreement of Whitefish Energy," Rosello tweeted.

This is a breaking news story. Please check for updates.

