Russian President Vladimir Putin "ordered" a campaign to influence the U.S. presidential election in an attempt by Russia to "undermine public faith in the US democratic process," according to a declassified report on Russian hacking activity.

"We assess Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the US presidential election. Russia’s goals were to undermine public faith in the US democratic process, denigrate Secretary Clinton, and harm her electability and potential presidency," the report reads.

"We further assess Putin and the Russian Government developed a clear preference for President-elect Trump," it goes on to say.

President Barack Obama ordered the review on Dec. 9.

Obama and President-elect Donald Trump have been given detailed, but classified, briefings on the matter by the leaders of the U.S. intelligence agencies. Obama received his briefing on Thursday in Washington, while Trump was briefed in New York earlier today.

The Department of Homeland Security and the DNI first blamed Russia for hacking “US persons and institutions, including from US political organizations” on Oct. 7, saying that “only Russia’s senior-most officials could have authorized these activities.”

