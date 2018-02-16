Read the full indictment against 13 Russians in special counsel probe

Today 13 Russian nationals and three Russian groups were indicted for allegedly trying to interfere "with U.S. elections and political processes," according to the Justice Department.

The 37-page indictment details the elaborate alleged scheme in which some of the Russians accused allegedly came to the U.S. with the intention of undermining the American political and electoral process, including the 2016 presidential election.

Read the full indictment here: