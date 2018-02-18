Record warmth on its way to Eastern US

The warmest temperatures since November are headed for parts of the Northeast this week.

Temperatures today from New York to Boston will be in the 40s. The Ohio Valley and Gulf Coast will see 70s on Tuesday, with that warmth sliding east a day later as temperature may reach 15 to 20 degrees above normal.

New York may see 70 degrees on Wednesday, which would be the highest temperature in the city since it touched 74 on Nov. 3. Longer term, temperatures in the eastern U.S. may remain above average for another week or two.

A strong storm in the Pacific Northwest on Saturday knocked out power lines and downed trees in Northwest Washington. Wind gusts near Seattle reached almost 50 mph. Nearby mountains saw heavy snowfall.

Another cold-pressure system developing in the Northwest is expected to bring with it the coldest air of the season for much of the West Coast. The lowlands of Washington and Oregon are expecting more snow this morning, and Seattle and Portland may see 1-2 inches through Sunday. Parts of the Rockies and Cascades may see 1-2 feet.

By Monday morning, lows will dip to the low 20s across the Northwest. By Tuesday, wind chills in the 30s will creep all the way down to San Francisco and Los Angeles as parts of the northern plains see lows approach -30.

A system moving through the Rockies will bring more precipitation from Colorado to Minnesota, as parts of Kansas and Wisconsin see a wintry mix.

Heavy rain is expected from Texas to Michigan later in the week, bringing with it moderate concern of a flash flood in the region. A state of emergency was declared in West Virginia on Saturday because of excessive flooding.

Significant parts of the U.S. may get 5-7 inches of rainfall by the middle of the week.