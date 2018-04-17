2 rescued cubs stranded after mother bear was killed are gaining weight, recovering

Two bear cubs rescued after being stranded when their mom was struck and killed by a car last week are gaining weight and on the road to recovery, according to the Virginia center that is caring for them.

The cubs, which were described by veterinarians at the Wildlife Center of Virginia as “thin, dehydrated, and mildly anemic,” have put on some weight since their arrival last Thursday, according to a release by the center.

Wildlife Center of Virginia

Both cubs -- a male and a female -- each weighed approximately 4 pounds, the release said. The center said the male cub had a fractured skull but was expected to be okay.

Wildlife Center of Virginia

Their mother was struck by a car and killed Thursday in Franklin County. According to a report in the Charlotte Observer, the bear was "killed crossing a highway" and the cubs were "stranded along the side of the road."

D.H. Cepelnik, a Virginia State Police Sr. trooper, rescued the cubs when he responded to the accident Thursday night, the department said in a Facebook post.

They were taken to the center, where veterinarians have been caring for them ever since.

The cubs are playing with two other rescued cubs and seem to be doing well, the center said.

Amanda Nicholson, director of outreach at the center, told ABC News they will “likely be admitting more cubs in the next month” since cub season has started.

Nicholson said the center will help rehabilitate the cubs for a year before releasing back into the wild.