First responders save up to 27 people from flooded parking lot in Georgia

First responders in Georgia rescued up to 27 people from a flooded parking lot with chest-deep waters Tuesday.

Just after 1:30 p.m., firefighters in Gwinnett County, northwest of Atlanta, were dispatched to a parking lot and two businesses located at the bottom of a hill after they became flooded with water, according to Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Services.

Parts of the parking lot were filled with waist and chest-deep waters, officials said. First responders were able to walk about half of the people out through water that was just ankle deep.

The remaining people were moved to higher ground using a raft from the Swiftwater Rescue Team, according to officials. Between 24 and 27 were rescued, but no injuries were reported.

Gwinnett County officials encouraged residents to stay alert to weather conditions and be prepared to evacuate due to flooding.

A flash flood warning is in effect in Georgia until 10 p.m. Tuesday. Up to three inches of rain has already fallen in some parts of the state, and additional pockets of heavy rain will continue to move through the area tonight.

In nearby DeKalb County, firefighters rescued a family of four from their home, which was becoming surrounded by water.

No one was injured in the ordeal, and DeKalb County Fire Rescue broadcast the swift water rescue on Periscope.

The heavy rain in DeKalb County was enhanced by tropical moisture coming from Tropical Storm Cindy, which was coming off the Gulf of Mexico.

