Nearly 60 million Americans could be affected by severe weather Monday as widespread storms head for major Northeast cities and record-breaking heat continues in the West Coast.

Damaging winds, large hail, brief tornadoes and flash flooding are possible from North Carolina to Maine. The storms are expected to intensify as they move from the western Appalachian Mountains toward the East Coast.

ABC News

New York City, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Hartford and Albany could experience the worst of the storms, which are expected to arrive this afternoon.

The Northeast could also see flash flooding.

ABC News

Meanwhile, potentially record-breaking heat is expected in the West Coast for the next several days. Areas near Phoenix could hit 120 degrees Fahrenheit this afternoon. Temperatures in Las Vegas will reach 115 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday.