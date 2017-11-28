Rounds of rain and snow to hit western US

A strong storm is bringing a variety of weather to Hawaii early this week, including flooding rain and heavy mountain snow.

Winter storm warnings remain in the effect through this evening and flash flood watches are in effect for Maui and the Big Island through this afternoon.

Also in the West, an active and stormy pattern is affecting the Pacific Northwest. A new storm is hitting today with heavy rain from Seattle to Portland, gusty winds and mountain snow for the Cascades, where winter warnings and advisories are in effect. Western Washington has seen so much rain this month already, raising the threat of flooding and mudslides this week.

Yet another storm moves into the Pacific Northwest on Thursday with more heavy rain and mountain snow. Through the end of the week, 2 to 4 inches of rain are possible along the coast, with up to 2 feet of snow expected in the mountains.

There were dozens of record highs broken across the Plains on Monday. Denver hit 81 degrees, the hottest November temperature on record there, before dropping over 40 degrees in 24 hours. Some other records include 90 in Yuma, Arizona, 82 in Goodland, Kansas, and 77 in North Platte, Nebraska.

As the front moves east, temperatures behind it are much cooler so that record warmth comes to a screeching halt across the Plains today as temperatures return to normal. It’s still quite mild ahead of the front for the Great Lakes and the South. Cities such as Chicago, Detroit, Buffalo and Cincinnati are all seeing highs in the 60s today, which is up to 20 degrees above normal.

By Wednesday, the mild temperatures reach the East Coast. Sixty-four degrees is forecast in Washington, D.C., it will be near 60 degrees in New York and the mid-50s will be felt as far north as Boston.