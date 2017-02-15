Rumor has it -- literally.
The 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show's Best in Show went to a female German Shepherd from the Herding Group named "Rumor."
"It's unbelievable," Rumor's owner, Kent Boyles, said Tuesday night just moments after the win was announced at Madison Square Garden in midtown Manhattan Tuesday night.
Rumor has it! #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/ijPtrrFwkV— Westminster Dog Show (@WKCDOGS) February 15, 2017
When asked what Rumor's plans are, Boyles said, "She's going to be relaxing for a while, and finding an appropriate husband. There will be puppies in the future."
Rumor is a natural! #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/cGsf6cHawh— Westminster Dog Show (@WKCDOGS) February 15, 2017
The story is breaking. Please check back for updates.