Russian bombers fly close to Alaska again

For the second time in as many days, a pair of Russian bombers have flown close to Alaska, this time coming as close as 35 nautical miles to the U.S. coastline, according to a U.S. official.

The two days of Russian flights mark the first time in more than two years that Russian military aircraft have flown close to the U.S. mainland.

Two Russian TU-95 “Bear” bombers flew a path along the Aleutian Islands Tuesday evening headed northeast toward the mainland, the official said.

Though they were flying in international airspace, they had entered the U.S. military’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) that extends 200 nautical miles from shore. Unidentified military aircraft are asked to identify themselves while transiting that zone. U.S. airspace extends 12 miles from the U.S. coastline.

A U.S. Air Force E-3 AWAC aircraft was dispatched from Elemendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage to intercept the aircraft.

The U.S. aircraft accompanied the two Russian bombers for several hours before they turned back 35 miles from the coastline.

On Monday, two Russian TU-95 bombers came within 100 miles south of Kodiak Island before turning back after being intercepted by two U.S. Air Force F-22 fighters and an E-3 AWAC aircraft.

A third Russian aircraft, an IL-38 maritime patrol aircraft, had also entered the American ADIZ Monday, but turned back quickly and was not intercepted by a U.S. aircraft.

There had been no intercepts of Russian military aircraft since the summer of 2015, according to North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

That may have been partly the result of a safety stand-down of the TP-95 aircraft that summer after a series of deadly crashes involving the aircraft.