What we know about the San Bernardino school shooting

A gunman’s "relatively short" marriage and his alleged history of crime and drug use preceded Monday’s killing and suicide at a California grade school where three people died, according to police.

Cedric Anderson, of Riverside, California, walked into a special-needs classroom at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino and opened fire on his estranged wife, Karen Elaine Smith, "without saying anything," before turning the gun himself, San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said.

Anderson and Smith, both 53, were found dead in the classroom after the incident, which occurred at around 10:30 a.m. local time, Burguan said.

Two male students, who were injured as Anderson fired at his wife, were taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

One on them, 8-year-old Jonathan Martinez, died later from his injuries after being airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center, Burguan said. The other student, a 9-year-old, is hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

San Bernardino Police Department via AP Photo

The gunman's history

The shooter had a criminal history that included weapons charges, drug charges and accusations of domestic violence, Burguan said, without providing further details.

It was unclear whether domestic violence played a role in the shooting, police said, but the couple was estranged. Burguan said they separated about a month ago after being married for just a few months.

Police said Anderson used a .357 revolver and reloaded at least once during the attack.

There was "no reason to believe" the students were specifically targeted in the shooting, Burguan said, adding that there were 15 students and two aides in the multigrade classroom at the time.

"No one has come forward to say they saw this coming," Burguan said Monday afternoon during a news conference.

How the gunman gained access

Anderson was a "known person" by school staff, and all the precautionary procedures were taken to confirm his identity when he arrived at the school, San Bernardino Unified School District Superintendent Dale Marsden said.

Capt. Ron Maass, who is leading the investigation for the San Bernardino Police Department, said the shooter entered the building on a visitor’s pass and signed in at the front office.

Superintendent Anderson had told school personnel he was there to drop something off to his wife, which is "not uncommon," according to Burguan.

There is no indication that the gun was visible upon the suspect's arrival to the school, Maass said.

It is unclear how many shots were fired, he added.

San Bernardino Police Department via AP Photo

Community reaction

Residents in the neighborhood held a candlelight vigil in outside of the school Monday evening.

Students, close in age to the special education students who were shot in the attack, told ABC Los Angeles station KABC-TV that Smith was a “good teacher.”

One girl described Smith as a “nice” teacher who would “help people that needed help.”

SB Community gathering @ Our Lady of Assumption for prayer vigil after shooting at Northpark Elementary. pic.twitter.com/LYsOFnvlWH — San Bernardino PD (@SanBernardinoPD) April 11, 2017

The community also hosted a prayer vigil at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in San Bernardino Monday evening.

"Sometimes all we can do is cry. And today is the day for that," Bishop Gerald Barnes said at the gathering. "We'll get up again. We'll move on. We'll become stronger. But today is the day to cry."

The San Bernardino Police department said it would share any updates later today at a news conference.

ABC News' Julia Jacobo contributed to this story, which was supplemented with Associated Press reporting.