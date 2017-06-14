San Francisco police respond to shooting at UPS facility

San Francisco police responded to a shooting Wednesday at a UPS facility.

The shooting occurred at a UPS facility near 17th Street and San Bruno Avenue, ABC San Francisco affiliate KGO reported. Police are currently conducting a search of the building, they said.

UPS confirmed in a statement that there was an incident involving employees Wednesday morning. The company is cooperating with law enforcement, it said.

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the shooting. Police asked people in the area to shelter in place.

#SFPD is conducting a building search. Please continue to avoid the area and shelter in place until we have further information. #SF — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 14, 2017

ATF also responded to the scene.

Further details on the incident were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Michael Kreisel and Alex Stone contributed to this report.