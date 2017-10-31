Sayfullo Saipov identified as suspect in New York City vehicle attack: Officials

Multiple law enforcement officials tell ABC News that the suspect taken into custody in the New York City vehicle attack that killed eight people on Tuesday has been identified as 29-year-old Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov.

Saipov is from Tashkent, the capital city of Uzbekistan, and he entered the United States in 2010. He has lived in Ohio, Florida and, most recently, Paterson, N.J., where he lived with his wife and three children, according to a law enforcement official.

He was also the registered statutory agent for a pair of Ohio-based trucking companies: Sayf Motors Inc. in Cincinnati, and Bright Auto LLC in Cuyahoga Falls.

ABC News’ Megan Christie and Dylan Goetz contributed to this report.