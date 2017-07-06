Scene of NYC officer killing caught on surveillance video

The man accused of killing a New York City Police Department officer was captured on surveillance camera approaching the marked police command vehicle just moments before the fatal shooting early Wednesday.

The surveillance footage recovered from a nearby store in the Bronx shows the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Alexander Bonds, come near the vehicle's passenger side door, where police sources say Officer Miosotis Familia was sitting and writing in her memo book.

The video then shows several officers arriving at the scene to help Familia. An ambulance arrives to transport her to a nearby hospital, where the 48-year-old mother of three was pronounced dead at 3:37 a.m. ET. Familia was a 12-year veteran assigned to the New York City Police Department's 46th Precinct's anti-crime unit.

Familia's partner, who was also inside the vehicle, radioed for assistance while other officers chased after the suspect, who took off on foot. As the officers confronted the suspect, he drew a revolver, and the officers shot and killed him, according to New York City Police Department Commissioner James P. O'Neill.

The .38 caliber revolver recovered from the crime scene was stolen in West Virginia in 2013, police sources told ABC News.

Another person, believed to be an innocent bystander, was struck by a bullet during the confrontation. The individual was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries, according to O'Neill.

Familia's partner was not injured in the attack.

One day after the tragic shooting, the police commissioner reassured hundreds of NYPD recruits at their swearing-in ceremony that they had "absolutely" made the right career choice.

O'Neill said today the fatal shooting was "a real blow" to the police department, hours after its officers had ensured the city's safety on the Fourth of July holiday.

"The work of Officer Miosotis Familia is not finished," ONeill said, telling the recruits that it is their job as cops to finish it.

ABC News' Matt Foster, Aaron Katersky, Rachel Katz and Emily Shapiro contributed to this report.