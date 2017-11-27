Public schools in Telluride, Colorado, closed after law enforcement learned Sunday of a "Columbine-style" threat discussed on Snapchat to shoot students at school on Monday, authorities said.

Law enforcement also learned Sunday evening of another threat over Snapchat about explosives being placed around Telluride High School to be detonated on Monday, the Telluride Marshal’s Department said.

One male student was taken into protective custody for allegedly making a threat to place explosives on the high school campus, San Miguel County Sheriff spokesperson Susan Lilly told ABC News. At least five other students are being questioned, the Marshal’s Department said.

The potentially thwarted "Columbine-style" plot comes 18 years after two students at Columbine High School in Colorado opened fire at the school, gunning down 13 people.

The investigation in Telluride -- about 330 miles southwest of Denver -- began at about 3 p.m. local time Sunday when a student told high school staff about the possible threat, the Marshal’s Department said.

The staff reached out to law enforcement, and at about 5 p.m., a student was taken into protective custody, the Marshal’s Department said. A rifle and a handgun were recovered in the student's Telluride home, the Marshal’s Department said.

After consulting with authorities, the superintendent closed schools Monday "to allow for a more thorough investigation," the Marshal’s Department said.

The three closed schools -- Telluride Elementary School, Telluride Middle School and Telluride High School -- are home to about 900 students total, Lilly said.

Video surveillance is being reviewed and the school is being checked for "explosives and any evidence or unusual activity," the Marshal’s Department said.

No explosives have been found so far, Lilly said.

Any students or parents with information are asked to call the Telluride Marshal’s Office at 970-728-3818.