Rescuers resumed their search for an 18-month-old girl swept away by flood waters at 7 a.m. this morning, according to the Madison County, Arkansas, Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office told ABC News that work to find the child started again after a break overnight. Floodwaters swept the little girl and her 4-year-old brother away while they were traveling in the car with their mother over the weekend. The remains of the 4-year-old boy were found on Monday.

The sheriff's office described the terrifying incident in a press release.

"The Madison County Sheriff Office received a panicked call from a 38-year-old female who had become stranded in high water in the Hindsville area of the county with two children," the press release stated.

The sheriff's office said after the current forced their car off the road, "the vehicle and its occupants were swept downstream."

"The mother attempted to save the children and herself but became separated by the fast current when they exited the vehicle. The mother was found downstream from the vehicle and was treated by EMS, but refused transport to the hospital while the search for the children continued. The vehicle was recovered; however, the children were not inside," the release stated.

The mother and children's names are not being released pending the outcome of the search, police said.

At least 17 people were killed in weather-related incidents in five states over the weekend: Texas, Missouri, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

Arkansas experienced severe flash flooding, leading Gov. Asa Hutchinson to declare a state of emergency on Sunday.

“Our prayers go out to the families who lost loved ones in the heavy rain and storms last night," Hutchinson said. "I also thank our first responders who have worked tirelessly to provide assistance."