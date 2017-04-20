Two Seattle police officers were shot Thursday while responding to a robbery at a 7-Eleven, according to the city's police department.1

The two officers, one male and one female, were brought to the Harborview Medical Center and are in stable condition. One officer suffered a shot to the chest, but was wearing a vest sustained minor injuries. The other officer was shot in the chin and in the rib cage.

Officers responded to a robbery on the 600 block of First Ave. around 1 p.m. local time and identified the three suspects involved with the robbery.

A fight had ensued being the two officers and three suspects and at one point at least one of the suspects fired shots. The suspects, two males and one female, then fled. The female suspect is in custody, another male suspect was apprehended after barricading himself in a nearby building. One of the two suspects contained has "significant injuries," according to police.

Police are looking for a possible third suspect.

Police searching for possible 3rd suspect: black male, dark complexion, 5'11, 250 lbs, black jacket, glasses, Seahawks beanie. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) April 20, 2017

"Our hearts and our thoughts are with those officers and their families," Seattle Mayor Ed Murray said.

Police are advising people to stay out of the area near Madison Street and Western Ave in downtown Seattle. A large police presence is in the area as it is “still an active crime scene.” Several blocks in the area are still closed to traffic while the investigation is ongoing.

One of the old federal buildings in the area is blocked and people in the building are still sheltering in place until police rend it safe.

The following roadways are closed due to major @SeattlePD incident. Avoid the area and use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/agmENwqQpH — seattledot (@seattledot) April 20, 2017

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.