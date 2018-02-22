An off-duty Maryland police officer was gunned down when he "stood his ground" to protect his neighbor from her estranged husband and "saved her life by giving his own," according to police.

The estranged husband allegedly fired five times outside the woman's home in Brandywine, killing Cpl. Mujahid Ramzziddin, who was a husband, father of four, military veteran and 14-year veteran of the Prince George’s County Police, the police department said.

WJLA-TV via AP

The female neighbor wasn’t hurt, police said.

Ramzziddin "stood his ground" and "saved her life by giving his own," Stawinski said at a news conference Wednesday.

Stawinski added that Ramzziddin, 51, was "an officer who was selfless throughout his career. ... Today was not the first day he demonstrated his heroism."

Prince Georges County Police via AP

About 24 hours before the killing, the woman had gone to Ramzziddin for help; she knew he was an officer because he parked his marked police car at his home, police said. She had sought protection from her estranged husband through the courts for his alleged violent behavior, and the court order was in process, but meanwhile she was trying to move her belongings out of this home, Stawinski said.

On Wednesday, the officer noticed the female neighbor across the street and "approached her asking if she was OK," Stawinksi said, citing witnesses.

"She had some concerns," and the officer offered to go into her home, according to Stawinski.

Afterward, they came back outside, and that's when Ramzziddin was shot, Stawinksi said.

After the shooting, the suspect, 37-year-old Glenn Tyndell, allegedly took the officer's weapon and fled in an SUV, police said. That launched a police pursuit, after which Tyndall was killed in a shootout with police, according to cops.

Prince Georges County Police Department

Tyndell had three open warrants for second degree assault, according to police.

Stawinski called the suspect "cold and callous" and said the officers "who intervened [during the chase] are to be credited," because more lives may have been lost.

Meanwhile, a community is in mourning.

WJLA

As the sun sets on this heartbreaking day, Cpl Ramzziddin's cruiser now sits in front of HQ draped in black bunting. #LODD pic.twitter.com/PhzorepVcC — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) February 21, 2018

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan in a statement called the officer's death "an unspeakable tragedy."

Hogan ordered state flags to fly at half-staff.

"Corporal Ramzziddin was a military veteran and a distinguished law enforcement officer who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of his neighbors and community," Hogan said.

Ramzziddin had received a Silver Medal of Valor Award in 2006 for his courage engaging an armed suspect, police said.

"His memory and service will never be forgotten," the governor said.