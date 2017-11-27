Sen. Al Franken's accusers and the accusations they made against him

Three of the four women who have accused Sen. Al Franken of groping them have told similar accounts of the alleged incidents, while the fourth presented photographic evidence.

Franken, D-Minn., has issued multiple statements apologizing to the women, and with the exception of the incidents relating to one accuser, he says that he does not remember any of the other incidents.

Here is a rundown of the different accusations that have been made against him and his responses to each.

Leeann Tweeden

The first woman to come forward with allegations of impropriety against Franken was Tweeden, a female radio host. She claimed Franken, now Minnesota's junior Democratic senator, groped her while she was sleeping aboard a military plane on her way home from a USO tour in 2006. The alleged incident was captured in a photograph. She also claimed he forcibly kissed her when they were practicing a performance together for troops overseas.

"I felt disgusting and violated," Tweeden wrote in a post on KABC's website on Nov. 16.

Franken apologized to Tweeden in a statement the same day as her post was published and "to everyone else who was part of that tour, to everyone who has worked for me, to everyone I represent, and to everyone who counts on me to be an ally and supporter and champion of women. There's more I want to say, but the first and most important thing -- and if it's the only thing you care to hear, that's fine -- is: I'm sorry."

During an appearance on ABC's "The View" the next day, Tweeden read a letter Franken sent to her that morning, apologizing and saying "there's no excuse" for his behavior in the photo.

Lindsay Menz

Menz accused Franken of groping her while posing for a photo together at the Minnesota State Fair in 2010.

“My husband steps away from us to take the photo. I stand next to Sen. Franken and he pulls me into him and then he moves his hand to my butt,” Menz, 33, told ABC News' chief national correspondent Tom Llamas. “I was shocked.”

Franken released a statement after reports multiple women recalled similar incidents as Menz, saying, “I’ve met tens of thousands of people and taken thousands of photographs, often in crowded and chaotic situations. I’m a warm person; I hug people. I’ve learned from recent stories that in some of those encounters, I crossed a line for some women -- and I know that any number is too many."

“Some women have found my greetings or embraces for a hug or photo inappropriate, and I respect their feelings about that,” Franken continued. “I’ve thought a lot in recent days about how that could happen, and recognize that I need to be much more careful and sensitive in these situations. I feel terribly that I’ve made some women feel badly and for that I am so sorry, and I want to make sure that never happens again.”

Anonymous Accuser Number 1

The Huffington Post reported the claims of two women whose names were not disclosed.

The first woman's alleged incident reportedly took place on June 25, 2007, at an event in Minneapolis hosted by the Minnesota Women's Political Caucus. Franken was not a senator but would have been running for his senatorial bid at the time of the alleged incident.

"My story is eerily similar to Lindsay Menz’s story," the first woman told Huffington Post. "He grabbed my buttocks during a photo op."

Franken issued a statement to the site, saying, "It’s difficult to respond to anonymous accusers, and I don’t remember those campaign events."

This first accuser told the Huffington Post that she voted for him "after this happened" but wanted to tell her story, calling Franken "a serial groper."

Anonymous Accuser Number 2

The second accuser, who also remains anonymous, said that Franken cupped her butt during a Democratic fundraiser in Minneapolis in 2008.

The woman said that he suggested they visit the bathroom together, the Huffington Post reports.

Franken denied the second portion of her claims.

"I can categorically say that I did not proposition anyone to join me in any bathroom," he said in a statement to the site.

Franken has said that he does not remember the specific incidents pointed to in the three incidents which involve photo opportunities at public events.

"I'm someone who, you know, hugs people," Franken told Minnesota Public Radio on Sunday. "I've learned from these stories that in some of these encounters I have crossed the line for some women."