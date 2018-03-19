Severe storms tear through Southeast

A severe storm system is moving across the U.S. this evening, leaving destruction in its wake.

In Limestone County, Alabama, photos posted by the sheriff's office showed multiple homes damaged by the weather. The county reported that there were several downed trees as well.

Limestone County Sheriffs Office

Several tornadoes were expected in the area this evening. Other potential threats included hail up to 3 inches in diameter and 70 mph winds.

The storm system is moving east, stretching from the Northern Plains to the Gulf Coast.