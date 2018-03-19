Severe storms tear through Southeast

Mar 19, 2018, 8:46 PM ET
PHOTO: A photo posted to the Limestone County Sheriffs Facebook page shows weather severe damage in Ardmore, Ala., March 19. 2018. PlayLimestone County Sheriff's Office
WATCH Storm system to bring severe weather to South

A severe storm system is moving across the U.S. this evening, leaving destruction in its wake.

Interested in Weather?

Add Weather as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Weather news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Weather
Add Interest

In Limestone County, Alabama, photos posted by the sheriff's office showed multiple homes damaged by the weather. The county reported that there were several downed trees as well.

PHOTO: A photo posted to the Limestone County Sheriffs Facebook page shows weather severe damage in Ardmore, Ala., March 19. 2018. Limestone County Sheriffs Office
A photo posted to the Limestone County Sheriff's Facebook page shows weather severe damage in Ardmore, Ala., March 19. 2018.

Several tornadoes were expected in the area this evening. Other potential threats included hail up to 3 inches in diameter and 70 mph winds.

Large storm system to bring severe weather to South; East Coast expecting snow soon

The storm system is moving east, stretching from the Northern Plains to the Gulf Coast.

PHOTO: A photo posted to the Limestone County Sheriffs Facebook page shows weather severe damage in Ardmore, Ala., March 19. 2018. Limestone County Sheriffs Office
A photo posted to the Limestone County Sheriff's Facebook page shows weather severe damage in Ardmore, Ala., March 19. 2018.

Comments