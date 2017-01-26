Shia LaBeouf Arrested, Charged With Assault at His NYC Anti-Trump Protest

Jan 26, 2017, 3:21 AM ET
The Associated Press
Actor Shia LeBeouf, left, stands in front of a live-steam camera with the words "HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US" posted on a wall outside of the the Museum of the Moving Image as members of the public join LeBeouf in chanting the words "He will Not Divide Us" in the Queens borough of New York. LaBeouf has spent the first four days of the Trump presidency swaying, dancing and chanting, along with anyone who wants to join in. The project by LeBeouf and two other artists opened on Jan. 20 and is expected to go for 4 years, or for "the duration of the presidency." (AP Photo/Deepti Hajela)

Shia LaBeouf was arrested in New York City early Thursday morning and charged with misdemeanor assault after getting into an altercation with another man at an anti-Donald Trump performance art protest he's been livestreaming since Inauguration Day, the NYPD said.

Police tell ABC News that around 12:35 a.m., LaBeouf, 30, engaged in a verbal dispute with the man, a 25-year-old resident of the Bronx.

LaBeouf proceeded to pull the scarf of the other man, scratching his face while doing so. The actor also pushed the man, police said.

The unidentified man refused medical attention.

After police arrived, LaBeouf was taken into custody. He was charged and received a a desk appearance ticket for court at a later date.

It is unclear if LaBeouf has a lawyer. ABC News has contacted the actor's representatives for comment.

The project kicked off at 9 a.m. last Friday, when the actor and his performance art partners Nastja Säde Ronkko and Luke Turner placed a camera on a wall outside the Museum of the Moving Image in the New York City borough of Queens. The camera is intended to broadcast people shouting "He will not divide us!" over and over again.

A website for the project reads, "Open to all, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the participatory performance will be live-streamed continuously for four years, or the duration of the presidency,” the project website reads. “In this way, the mantra “HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US” acts as a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism, guided by the spirit of each individual participant and the community.”

Among those who have stopped by to express themselves in the camera is Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's son Jaden Smith, who tweeted a photo of himself at the project on Inauguration Day.

WABC News' Mark Crudele contributed to this report.