Shooting of 25 at Little Rock nightclub may be gang-related

Two people were in critical condition after at least 25 people were shot in a nightclub in Little Rock, Arkansas, early Saturday morning, in what police said may be gang-related.

The shooting at Power Ultra Lounge in the state's capital city occurred around 2:30 a.m. CT. Little Rock Police Chief Kenton Buckner said at a Saturday afternoon news conference that two of the injured are listed in critical condition. Three others suffered unrelated injuries.

The shooting ended a week of violence in Arkansas' largest city where police had responded to a dozen drive-by shootings over the previous nine days.

"This does appear to be a continuation of disputes from some of our local groups," Buckner said later. "You've seen some of the things playing out in our streets that has resulted in drive-by shootings."

The wounded, who range in age from 16 to 35 years old, were transported to various hospitals in the area.

Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola on Saturday confirmed an earlier report that all of the victims are expected to survive.

#UPDATE 28 injured in the W 6th Street Shooting, 25 from GSW's and 3 from unrelated injuries. At this time, ALL are expected to survive. — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) July 1, 2017

There was no immediate information about suspects, but police said the incident did not appear to be an active shooter or connected to terrorism.

We do NOT believe this incident was an active shooter or terror related incident. It appears to have been a dispute at a concert. — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) July 1, 2017

Police said there was a dispute during a concert at the nightclub, and an exchange of gunfire occurred. Chief Buckner confirmed Saturday afternoon that multiple individuals fired shots. Buckner estimates that between 20 and 40 shots were fired, based on video evidence, and said that no arrests related to the incident have been made so far.

Mayor Stodola said Saturday that Power Ultra Lounge is being shut immediately. A representative for the landlord's office Saturday night posted an eviction notice on a door to the club, stating that the club must move out of the property within three days "due to your failure to maintain the premises in a safe condition."

Finese 2tymes, a rapper who was apparently performing at the club the night of the shooting, issued a statement on his Facebook page, sending "condolences" to the victims and thanking his fans who attended the concert.

"The violence is not for the club people. We all come with [one] motive at the end of the day. And that's to have fun. Not to be hurt," he wrote in the Facebook post.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson also issued a statement Saturday, noting what he called Little Rock's growing "crime problem."

"Little Rock's crime problem appears to be intensifying. Every few days it seems a high-profile shooting dominates the news, culminating with this morning's event," Hutchinson said. “We are still gathering facts, but it is clear that we need to have a comprehensive enforcement strategy in place that helps take the violent threats off the streets. The state will participate and bring assets to the table to support local law enforcement efforts."

