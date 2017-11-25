Two people were shot during an apparent road rage incident on Florida's Turnpike in Orange County on Saturday morning, authorities said.

A man and a woman were traveling southbound in a Chevy Impala at around 10:15 a.m. when they were shot near mile marker 272 by someone traveling in a grey Toyota Camry, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Both victims were transported to the Orlando Regional Medical Center for gunshot wounds, the highway patrol said.

The Toyota Camry did not stop, and authorities are searching for the vehicle and the suspected shooter, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The investigation is ongoing but preliminary information suggests the shooting occurred in a road rage incident, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Further details on the case were not immediately available.

ABC News' Benjamin Stein contributed to this report.