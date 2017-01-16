Eight people were shot during celebrations for Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Miami, including an 11-year-old girl, according to police.

Shots were fired at the MLK Memorial Park Monday afternoon, causing spectators to flee for safety, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Five of the victims were minors, police said.

Six of the wounded were taken to local hospitals, and two of the minors were treated on scene. The conditions of those hospitalized were not clear.

Two suspects were detained for questioning, police said, and two guns were recovered on the scene.

It is unclear if there are additional suspects at large, police said.