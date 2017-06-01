Sixth-grader wins National Spelling Bee by correctly spelling 'marocain'

Jun 1, 2017, 11:47 PM ET
Rohan Rajeev, Ananya VinayThe Associated Press
The final two spellers Rohan Rajeev, 14, from Edmond, Okla., and Ananya Vinay, 12, from Fresno, Calif., right, applaud during the finals of the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee, in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, June 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Ananya Vinay, a 12-year-old 6th-grader from Fresno, California, correctly spelled "marocain" in the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee Thursday night to win the trophy and $40,000 cash prize.

A marocain is a French word for a dress fabric of ribbed crepe, made of silk or wool or both.

Runner-up Rohan Rajeev missed the word "marram," a Scandinavian-derived word for beach grass.

The bee tested participants' knowledge of Webster's Unabridged dictionary.

After three consecutive years of ties, the bee this year had a sole champion. It had added a tiebreaker test, but it did not come into play.