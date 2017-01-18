Two skydivers collided midair in Arizona today but survived the mishap despite one person falling unconscious, police said.

Around 10:30 a.m. the Pinal County Sheriff's office received a call detailing the skydiving accident in Eloy, Arizona.

The unconscious skydiver's parachute deployed at the emergency deployment altitude, police said, but he was unable to control it and came in for a hard landing. He was airlifted to a hospital, where he is currently in surgery, police said. His condition is unknown at this time.

The other skydiver was not injured in the collision, police said.

The investigation into the collision will be turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration, police said.